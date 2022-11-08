|
Nine countries join alliance to boost offshore windpower
by AFP Staff Writers
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt (AFP) Nov 8, 2022
Nine countries including Britain, Germany, the United States and Japan joined an international alliance Tuesday at the UN COP27 climate summit, to encourage the development of offshore wind power.
The Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA), established to "remove barriers" to the energy, was set up by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Denmark and the Global Wind Energy Council.
Offshore wind can be deployed at large scale, in short timeframes and at competitive cost, GOWA said in a statement.
Other nations joining Tuesday were Belgium, Colombia, Ireland, Norway and the Netherlands.
IRENA and the International Energy Agency (IEA) predict that offshore wind capacity will "need to exceed 2000GW in 2050, from just over 60GW today" to help prevent temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era.
To do this, GOWA aims to reach a total of "at least 380GW installed capacity" by the end of the decade.
Germany climate envoy Jennifer Lee Morgan, who said her country is the third-biggest offshore wind power producer in the world, said there were plans for huge increases.
"We now see an opportunity to leverage our know-how and skills in the offshore space and help other countries in building or increasing their own offshore wind power generation capacity," Morgan said.
Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten said that the "North Sea will transform to a large sustainable power plant", and that "with this green acceleration, we can replace gas and oil faster".
US to offer leases for Pacific offshore wind energy platforms
Washington (AFP) Oct 18, 2022
The US Interior Department announced plans on Tuesday to offer leases for the first offshore wind energy platforms in the Pacific Ocean. An offshore wind energy lease sale will be held by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) on December 6, the department said. The leases will be to build floating offshore wind energy platforms in areas on the Outer Continental Shelf off central and northern California. "The demand and momentum to build a clean energy future is undeniable," Interior S ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.