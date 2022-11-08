  Wind Energy News  
WIND DAILY
Nine countries join alliance to boost offshore windpower
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt (AFP) Nov 8, 2022

Nine countries including Britain, Germany, the United States and Japan joined an international alliance Tuesday at the UN COP27 climate summit, to encourage the development of offshore wind power.

The Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA), established to "remove barriers" to the energy, was set up by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Denmark and the Global Wind Energy Council.

Offshore wind can be deployed at large scale, in short timeframes and at competitive cost, GOWA said in a statement.

Other nations joining Tuesday were Belgium, Colombia, Ireland, Norway and the Netherlands.

IRENA and the International Energy Agency (IEA) predict that offshore wind capacity will "need to exceed 2000GW in 2050, from just over 60GW today" to help prevent temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era.

To do this, GOWA aims to reach a total of "at least 380GW installed capacity" by the end of the decade.

Germany climate envoy Jennifer Lee Morgan, who said her country is the third-biggest offshore wind power producer in the world, said there were plans for huge increases.

"We now see an opportunity to leverage our know-how and skills in the offshore space and help other countries in building or increasing their own offshore wind power generation capacity," Morgan said.

Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten said that the "North Sea will transform to a large sustainable power plant", and that "with this green acceleration, we can replace gas and oil faster".


Related Links
 Wind Energy News at Wind Daily

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


WIND DAILY
US to offer leases for Pacific offshore wind energy platforms
 Washington (AFP) Oct 18, 2022
 The US Interior Department announced plans on Tuesday to offer leases for the first offshore wind energy platforms in the Pacific Ocean. An offshore wind energy lease sale will be held by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) on December 6, the department said. The leases will be to build floating offshore wind energy platforms in areas on the Outer Continental Shelf off central and northern California. "The demand and momentum to build a clean energy future is undeniable," Interior S ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WIND DAILY
Romania secures $3 bn US funding for nuclear power

 French nuclear plant reports ruptured pipe during safety test

 Talks on Ukraine nuclear plant exclusion zone 'very complex': IAEA

 France's EDF cuts electricity output again on nuclear woes
WIND DAILY
'Unstoppable' renewables help climate, security

 Bridging periods of reduced sunlight and peak loads in a climate-neutral way using salt

 Wireless power from space

 Africa renewable energy investment at 11-year low: research
WIND DAILY
CABBI team adds powerful new dimension to phenotyping next-gen bioenergy crop

 Maersk plans large-scale green fuel production in Spain

 Sustainable Aviation Fuel reduces Airbus' Scope 1 emissions

 Engineering duckweed to produce oil for biofuels, bioproducts
WIND DAILY
Nightmare Atlantic oil spill 'could happen again'

 Island nations call for oil tax, anti-fossil fuel treaty at UN summit

 Dash for gas imperils 1.5C climate goal: report

 Germany pulls out of fossil fuel treaty
WIND DAILY
China says committed to climate fight at UN summit

 Biden urges world to 'step up' climate fight at COP27

 Countries diverge on future climate finance at COP27

 US launches green transition scheme for global south
WIND DAILY
New superfast method to manufacture high-performance thermoelectric devices

 Crystals generate electricity from heat

 Delgado-Aparicio appointed to national fusion advisory committee

 Observation of a self-generated current to self-confine fusion plasmas
WIND DAILY
Farizon's futuristic truck to hit road in 2023

 Brussels under pressure to tighten car pollution rules

 Renault to list electric car unit on stock market, partner with China's Geely

 Oil-rich Saudi launches first electric vehicle company
WIND DAILY
Better food cold chain crucial for climate, world hunger: UN

 Farmers in China, Uganda move to high-yielding, cost-saving perennial rice

 Catholics could help cut carbon with meat-free Fridays: study

 Two ships loaded with grain leave Ukraine: marine traffic website








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.